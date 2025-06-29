KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Former hockey player and national Olympian Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah or Kevin Christopher Nunis, who died yesterday, was buried at the Taman Sri Sinar Muslim cemetery at 10:45am today.

Before that, the remains were brought to the Surau Silaturrahim Taman Segambut SSPK here for the funeral prayer which was attended by 200 people, including family members, friends, colleagues and villagers.

Also present were his wife, Rahimah Awang Mohd, their three children, as well as grandchildren.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Meanwhile, Subahan, when met by Bernama, said that Muhammad Khairy Nunis’ death is a great loss to the national hockey family.

“His services to the Malaysian hockey were immense, not only as a player, as he also contributed greatly to the development of the sport when he was a coach for the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP),” he said.

Muhammad Khairy Nunis, from Negeri Sembilan, breathed his last at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at about 6:45 pm yesterday after several months of treatment due to a blood infection.

He was among the main players in the national hockey squad in the 1980s and represented the country at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, as well as at the Asian Games in India (1982) and South Korea (1986), and also the SEA Games in Singapore (1983), Jakarta (1987) and Kuala Lumpur (1989). — Bernama