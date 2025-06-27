CHARLOTTE, June 27 — For a long while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez struggled under the weight of his hefty price tag but as he prepares to face his former side Benfica on Saturday in the Club World Cup, he is finally showing why the Blues splashed out on him.

The 24-year-old set up two goals in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia which sent his team through to the last 16 and a date with the Portuguese giants in Charlotte this weekend.

With England international Cole Palmer struggling for form, Fernandez has been Chelsea’s key creative influence over the past few months.

The Argentina star helped the Londoners qualify for the Champions League by claiming fourth place in the Premier League, as well as winning the Conference League in May.

After Real Betis took the lead in the final, Fernandez inspired Chelsea’s comeback by netting their first goal in an eventual 4-1 triumph in Poland.

In 2025, Fernandez has scored and assisted a total of 14 goals, with Pedro Neto the next highest producer at Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea with nine, and Palmer lagging behind with eight, along with youngster Tyrique George.

As well as impressing against Esperance, Fernandez scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 opening win in Atlanta against Los Angeles FC.

“My goal against LAFC was my eighth of the season. That is a good number, it’s good in one season and I am thankful to God for this. But for me, this is still just the beginning,” Fernandez told Chelsea’s website.

“I’m always going to want more, I always want to do better. If I can do that, I will be helping the team. This is always on my mind.

“It’s why I work hard and try to improve, and with Enzo (Maresca), I am playing further forward, which has helped with my statistics. Next season, though, I want to score more goals and give more assists.”

Record signing

With Chelsea’s squad largely jumbled together in the last two years, Fernandez’s arrival in February 2023 for a British transfer record fee of £107 million (RM621 million) makes him one of the more experienced players.

“This responsibility is something I enjoy,” continued Fernandez, who arrived at Stamford Bridge on the back of his superb 2022 World Cup performances as Argentina won the trophy.

“I try not to let it change how I perform on the pitch. For me, I must have the same mindset and keep the same attitude — work hard, give my very best, be brave, and do everything I can to help the team.”

Later in 2023 Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo for a deal which could rise to £115 million and this summer Liverpool’s move for Florian Wirtz could cost them as much as £116 million, easing the pressure on Fernandez a little.

Fernandez had played just 29 games for Benfica before Chelsea swooped, having arrived in Portugal from boyhood club River Plate.

After an inconsistent start to life in London, a hernia problem derailed the second half of his 2023/24 season and then in July 2024 he was also criticised for singing an insulting song about France players with his Argentina team-mates.

The midfielder has been linked with a possible departure from Chelsea but coach Maresca insisted the plan is for Fernandez to stay.

“This season he has been very, very good. He can be even better next season starting from the first day,” said Maresca this week.

“So, nothing to say about (the) speculation. He is focused on us and that’s the most important thing.”

Fernandez set up new Chelsea arrival Liam Delap for his first goal in the win over Esperance and gave the striker guidance for the months ahead.

“I spoke to Enzo and he told me when he gets the ball to just run,” explained Delap. “It was a great pass and luckily it went in.”

With Nicolas Jackson suspended, Delap is set to start once more against Benfica and he knows right now providing him the ammunition is one of the world’s most in-form playmakers. — AFP