KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — National squash ace S. Sivasangari’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the 2024/2025 PSA Squash Tour Finals were dashed after she suffered her second consecutive defeat in Group B on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old went down to Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir 11-10, 9-11, 7-11 in a closely fought 41-minute battle at the Revival Film Studio in Toronto.

Sivasangari took the first game 11-10 but was unable to maintain her momentum, eventually falling 9-11, 7-11 in the next two games.

This follows her opening-day loss to second seed Olivia Weaver of the United States, where the Kedah-born player lost in straight games, 9-11, 9-11.

Weaver continued her winning form in Group B, overcoming Japan’s Satomi Watanabe 3-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 31 minutes.

Group B remains open for the second semi-final spot, with Watanabe and Aboelkheir each recording one win ahead of today’s final group match.

The PSA Tour Finals features the top eight players in the world, divided into two groups, with only the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals. — Bernama