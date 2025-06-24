KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao isn’t backing down from the pressure of being Malaysia’s top shuttler but is using it to motivate himself to perform better.

The world number 25 player said he is fully aware of the expectations that come with this ranking, but rather than feeling burdened, he’s embracing the moment.

“There will always be pressure, but to me, this is a challenge and morale-booster,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings, Jun Hao is ranked ahead of professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who is in 28th position, followed by Justin Hoh (43rd) and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin (46th).

Zii Jia, who is the Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze medallist, has been out of action since last March following an ankle ligament injury.

Jun Hao said he is currently focusing on improving both his physical condition and on-court sharpness ahead of key tournaments.

The 25-year-old, who last played in the Indonesia Open earlier this month, said he will return to competition next month, starting with the Japan Open (July 15-20) and China Open (July 22-27) before heading to the World Championships in Paris (August 25-31).

When asked about his targets for the next tournaments, he said he would rather focus on one match at a time and not look too far ahead.

Jun Hao admitted that he had not performed up to expectations this season, as he is still adapting to the tactical approach of national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen, who assumed the duty earlier this year.

Of the nine tournaments he has played in this year, Jun Hao only managed to reach the quarter-finals once at the Singapore Open last month, where he lost 13-21, 11-21 to world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. — Bernama