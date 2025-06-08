PARIS, June 8 — The 2026 World Cup in North America will be the first to feature 48 teams but an expanded tournament does not necessarily mean a wider field of genuine contenders to succeed Lionel Messi’s Argentina as champions.

Only eight countries have won the World Cup in 22 editions up to the most recent tournament in Qatar, when Argentina defeated France on penalties in an epic final.

That was their third title, a tally bettered only by Brazil with their record five crowns, and Germany and Italy on four each.

With a year still to go until kick-off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, there remain plenty of unknowns, not least with European qualifying barely having begun.

Of the eight previous World Cups held on the American continent, seven have been won by a South American team.

There was a European winner in Brazil in 2014, when Germany edged Argentina in the final.

However Argentina, who top the FIFA world rankings, will be the team to beat in 2026, even if no country has retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962.

As well as being the champions, they have won the last two editions of the Copa America, including last year in the USA. In March they became the first South American team to secure qualification.

Most of the 2022 team remains under coach Lionel Scaloni, and it looks like Messi — who will turn 39 during the competition — will have a role to play.

“He is keen to play at the World Cup and everyone is keen to see him play,” Scaloni said recently.

Brazil won the last World Cup in the United States in 1994 but are mired in crisis and even Carlo Ancelotti may struggle to revive their fortunes.

“I have a big job ahead of me and have great hope that Brazil will become champions again,” Ancelotti said after being presented as coach last month.

“The only goal is to win the 2026 World Cup.”

Their inconsistent form in qualifying cost former coach Dorival Junior his job, and Ancelotti needs Raphinha and Vinicius Junior to step up. Ancelotti started with a goalless draw in Ecuador on Thursday.

Spain chase second title

If there is to be a European winner then Spain are the obvious candidates. They will be bidding to repeat their achievement of 2010, when they won the World Cup off the back of a European Championship triumph.

Luis de la Fuente’s team, who start qualifying in September, boast the most exciting teenager in world football in Lamine Yamal. He will turn 19 during the World Cup.

France have been to the last two finals, and four of the last seven.

This will be the last tournament for Didier Deschamps before he steps down after 14 years in charge, and Kylian Mbappe will be gunning for a second World Cup winner’s medal.

England’s desperation to win a first title since 1966 led to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as coach.

“I know that there are some trophies missing... and, of course, I want to help to make it happen,” the German said.

Runners-up at the last two Euros, and World Cup semi-finalists in 2018, England will look to Jude Bellingham to lead their charge. It could also be Harry Kane’s last chance to win an international trophy, as he will be almost 33.

Germany have not gone beyond the group stage since winning in 2014 but Julian Nagelsmann’s side appear on the up and the key could be getting Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to work together.

Portuguese prospects?

Italy look limited and just want to be there having missed the last two World Cups.

“We need to qualify because it’s absolutely crucial for us,” admitted coach Luciano Spalletti.

If there is to be a first-time winner then three-time runners-up the Netherlands cannot be dismissed, although Portugal perhaps have the better chance.

As ever the question will be whether the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo — expected to appear at a record sixth World Cup at the age of 41 — could hold back an exciting team.

The prospect of a first triumph for a host since France in 1998 seems non-existent.

Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to make his mark on the United States, having set the team the target of winning the competition when he was appointed.

Mexico are eyeing the quarter-finals, which would match their previous best showing, while for Canada just getting out of their group would be a considerable achievement. — AFP