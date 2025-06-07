KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — National mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei put up a valiant fight but were ultimately outclassed by Thailand’s in-form duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the Indonesia Open semi-final today.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the Malaysian pair took the first game but could not sustain their momentum, going down 23-21, 14-21, 11-21 in a 65-minute battle at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta.

Dechapol and Supissara, who have now won four straight matches against the Malaysians in five meetings, extended their red-hot form as they chase a fourth consecutive BWF World Tour title — having already clinched the Malaysia Masters, Thailand Open and Singapore Open.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei, who were recently reunited as a pair, have yet to reach a final this season. Last year, they lifted the Korea Open title and finished runners-up at the season-ending World Tour Finals in China.

For reaching the semi-finals, the Malaysians pocketed US$20,300 (RM85,898) in prize money.

Dechapol and Supissara will face either France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue or China’s Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi in tomorrow’s final.