KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Harimau Malaya midfielder Endrick Dos Santos is determined to draw on the experience and insights he gained during his time in Vietnam to help the national team secure a positive result against the Golden Star Warriors in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday.

Endrick, who is currently on loan with Ho Chi Minh City in the V.League 1 for the 2024-2025 season, said he was working closely with the coaching staff to offer ideas and tactical input that could help Malaysia claim a long-awaited victory over Vietnam — a feat they have not achieved since 2014.

“Many times we come prepared. We also have our analysts who study their game. They are fast, strong, and aggressive, but they also have weaknesses, so we train hard, follow the coach’s plan, and I believe we are in a good position to perform well again,” he said at a press conference today. “

The last time Malaysia defeated the Golden Star Warriors was in 2014. Since then, Malaysia has suffered seven defeats and managed just one draw in their eight encounters across all competitions.

In their most recent meeting, Vietnam secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the group stage of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup, now known as the ASEAN Championship.

When asked about the competition for midfield positions in the Harimau Malaya squad, Endrick admitted that securing a starting spot was no easy task.

“It’s tough, but that’s a good thing for the team. It shows how strong and competitive our midfield options are right now,” he added. — Bernama