KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Deportivo Alavés centre-back Facundo Garcés was yesterday announced as the latest addition to the national football squad under head coach Peter Cklamovski.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in a statement, said the 25-year-old player is expected to bring quality, experience and strong leadership to a team working to strengthen itself and become the squad that Malaysians aspire to see.

“Having played in Argentina’s top-tier league and recently completed a season with Deportivo Alavés in La Liga, Garcés has fulfilled all registration and eligibility requirements, and is now available for selection by Cklamovski.

“He is a player of great character, a composed defender, and one who brings strong personality and vast experience. He is extremely passionate about representing Malaysia and making the country proud,” the statement said.

Garcés also expressed his excitement at representing Malaysia.

“Being part of this national team is an incredible honour. Since arriving, I’ve felt the warmth, sense of family and genuine support from everyone.

“If this is just the beginning, I can only imagine how amazing it will be when the whole country and its fans stand behind us. I’m ready to give my all for Malaysia,” he said.

According to the statement, Garcés has joined the national team’s training camp during the current Fifa window and will be eligible for selection in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier against Vietnam on June 10. — Bernama