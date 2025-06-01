MUNICH, June 1 — Paris St Germain supporters waited a long time to celebrate a Champions League trophy and when the occasion finally arrived yesterday, thousands poured onto the pitch, with many taking home pieces of the goal and pitch as mementos of an unforgettable night.

PSG stormed to a 5-0 thumping of Inter Milan in a one-sided final in Munich and after seeing their team lift the cup, large numbers of fans behind the goal streamed onto the pitch, with stewards struggling to maintain order.

Police formed a cordon to keep them from going any further than the penalty area, much as PSG had done with Inter for much of the night during the game in an utterly dominant display.

Many fans began tearing apart the goal net, while some ripped up parts of the pitch, with others intent on celebrating with the players who had just received the trophy.

Fans were not alone in wanting to take home a souvenir of the greatest night in their club’s history, with PSG midfielder Joao Neves also seen cutting off a piece of what little was left of the goal net.

The PSG supporters created a deafening noise throughout the match and before kickoff as they roared their team on to victory. After the final whistle, they unveiled a huge banner in honour of Luis Enrique’s daughter Xana, who died in 2019.

While the pitch invasion at the Allianz Arena was peaceful, in Paris wild celebrations were marred by clashes with police. — AFP