KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — National athlete Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin shone on the continental stage today after capturing a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw final at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea.

Muhammad Irfan delivered a strong performance with a throw of 58.82 metres (m), finishing behind China’s Abuduaini Tuergong, who clinched gold with a 63.47m distance while Japan’s Masateru Yugami secured silver with a distance of 60.38m.

“Alhamdulillah, a bronze medal was won by Muhammad Irfan in the discus event. The achievement sees Irfan as the third best in Asia!,” Malaysia Athletics said in their official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in the women’s shot put final, national athlete Nani Sahirah Maryata placed ninth out of ten participants with her best throw of 15.06m.

China dominated the event with Ma Yue (18.26m) and Song Jiayuan (17.78m) winning gold and silver respectively while Taiwan’s Ching Yuan Chiang earned the bronze with a 17.42m throw.

The championships which began on Tuesday (May 27) will conclude tomorrow. — Bernama