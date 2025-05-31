SEREMBAN, May 31 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has described Harimau Malaya’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in a Tier 1 international friendly on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur as a positive development for the national team.

She said the result, achieved against a team ranked 72nd in the world, will help build the team’s confidence ahead of their crucial 2027 Asian Cup qualifying match against Vietnam on June 10.

“I hope every match will provide new confidence for our players, especially as they prepare to face Vietnam,” she told reporters at the 14th National Junior Wushu Championship here last night.

The event was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and featured nearly 500 exponents from 17 teams nationwide.

Malaysia will face Cape Verde again in a closed-door friendly at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday (June 3) as part of preparations for the qualifier.

Hannah also urged fans to turn out in full force to support Harimau Malaya, stressing that the energy and chants from the Ultras can significantly lift the players’ spirit.

“The cheers from fans really matter. The Ultras’ songs and chants play a big role in motivating the team,” she said, citing the difference in atmosphere during a recent Manchester United-Asean All-Stars match without Ultras.

She expressed hope the national squad can improve their ranking under the new head coach, with the support of government and corporate sponsorship.

On the junior wushu championship, Hannah said her ministry has channelled RM165,000 through the Sports Matching Grant to support the five-day event.

She said wushu has now been reclassified as a sport in schools to align with the ministry’s long-term athlete development plan, especially in preparation for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. — Bernama