KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Harimau Malaya Under-23 (U-23) squad, coached by Nafuzi Zain, have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei for the Asean U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, scheduled to take place from July 15 to 29 in Jakarta.

According to a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today, Malaysia will kick off their campaign against the Philippines on July 15, followed by a match against Brunei on July 18, before concluding the group stage with a clash against Indonesia on July 21.

All Group A matches are set to be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for July 25, while the third-place playoff and final will take place on July 29. — Bernama