SINGAPORE, May 29 — Malaysia’s world number one men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, powered into the Singapore Open 2025 quarterfinals with a dominant win in an all-Malaysian second-round clash today.

The world number one duo delivered a polished performance to overcome Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King, ranked 23rd in the world, with a convincing 21-13, 21-11 victory in 33 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Nur Izzuddin said their main focus was simply to give their best in today’s match.

“We just focused on our preparation, enjoyed the game, and did our best,” he told Bernama, adding that they now aim to carry the momentum into the next round.

Meanwhile, Wan Arif and Roy King said they would focus on improving ahead of the Indonesia Open 2025 next week.

Wan Arif-Roy King will open their Indonesia Open 2025 campaign against French duo Eloi Adam-Leo Rossi.

“Although our performance today was better, we were still inconsistent and made too many mistakes. Next, we’ll try to enjoy the game in the Indonesia Open and hope for a better result,” said Wan Arif.

In the mixed doubles event, Malaysia’s top-seeded duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie also marched into the quarterfinals after a solid straight-game win over China’s newly formed pair Feng Yan Zhe and Wei Ya Xin, triumphing 21-11, 21-19 in 34 minutes.

Shevon credited her husband and partner Soon Huat for his grit and determination in bouncing back from injury.

“Before the match, there was still some uncertainty. Our performance at the Malaysia Masters last week wasn’t as consistent as we hoped. I really give credit to my partner because he worked really hard to play the way he did today,” she said.

Last week, Soon Huat-Shevon failed to defend their Malaysia Masters title as they were sent packing by Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch of Denmark, 18-21, 19-21, in the opening round.

Soon Huat said their success relies on mutual trust and motivation.

“What matters most is supporting and encouraging each other, believing in one another, and never giving up,” he said.

They will next face sixth-seeded Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who defeated China’s Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 21-19, 21-18.

Four more national pairs -- Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles), Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah (women’s doubles), and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles) -- will also be in action today, alongside the country’s sole representative in the men’s singles, Leong Jun Hao. — Bernama