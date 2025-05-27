KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — More than 1,000 fans mobbed the stars of English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United in a friendly up-close session with the club’s players at a leading shopping mall here today.

The meet-and-greet reception involved the team’s star players including team captain Bruno Fernandes along with Manuel Ugarte, Amad, Garnacho, Harry Amass and Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United players wave to fans as they arrive for the meet-and-greet session at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The atmosphere was also lively when Malaysian fans echoed the famous chants that reverberate around their official stadium Old Trafford such as ‘Glory Glory Man United’, ‘Bruno Bruno Bruno’ and ‘Viva Garnacho’.

The presence of the Red Devils squad comes before the highly-touted friendly match which is also the team’s post-season action against the Asean All-Stars at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) at 8.45pm tomorrow.

Manchester United players arrive for the meet-and-greet session at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Despite ending the 2024/2025 EPL season in 15th place, it did not dampen the spirit of the team’s die-hard fans who were present to cheer, take photos and get autographs from their favourite players.

The Ruben Amorim-led squad has listed 32 players for the friendly match, which will then travel to Hong Kong to face the country’s national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on Friday (May 30).

The last time Manchester United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, defeating Malaysia XI twice with scores of 3-2 and 2-0 respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama