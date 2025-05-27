KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has sent his well wishes to the Manchester United and Asean All-Stars teams ahead of their friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow, using the phrase ‘selamat berentap’ — a Bahasa Melayu expression meaning to wish both sides a spirited contest.

In a Facebook post, Anwar, a fan of the English Premier League club, also joked that he remained undecided on which team to support.

“I wish both teams who will be playing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium a spirited contest. I am still thinking about who to support tomorrow night,” he wrote.

According to the post, the Prime Minister met Manchester United chief executive officer Omar Berrada and team manager Ruben Amorim.

The meeting was also attended by players and officials from the Asean All-Stars, led by Head Coach Kim Sang Sik.

Manchester United last played in Malaysia during their 2009 pre-season tour, defeating Malaysia XI 3-2 and 2-0 on July 18 and 20, respectively, at the same venue. — Bernama