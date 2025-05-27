KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists the Red Devils are treating their post-season match against the Asean All-Stars with full seriousness, as both teams gear up for the clash in the Maybank Challenge Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tomorrow night.

The 40-year-old Portuguese tactician, who took over the reins at Old Trafford earlier this season, stressed that every match involving United carried weight, regardless of the setting or opposition.

“We have a lot to do, we have to improve the team. If there’s any game to be played, we’re going to use it to improve the team. We have almost all of the squad here; some of the players, for example Noussair Mazraoui, had an injury last Sunday, but the rest are here.

“We also have young kids here to understand what it means to play for Man United, so it’s an important moment for us to play this game,” he told a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash at the team’s hotel here today.

Amorim also expressed appreciation for the warm reception the team received in Malaysia, noting the unwavering support of United fans despite a difficult season.

He added that the global reach of United’s supporters was a key element of what made the club special.

“It’s really important to have that connection (with fans) because, in the end, that’s the real thing that makes this club one of the best in the world, so we are very pleased to be here,” he said.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Mason Mount said the squad was energised by the warm welcome upon arrival here yesterday.

“It was a quick turnaround, obviously straight after the game (Aston Villa match); we are all very excited to be over here. We don’t get the opportunity to be over this side of the world and see our fans very often. We obviously want to make the most of it.

“We got off the plane, and there were hundreds of people waiting for us to take pictures and welcome us to the country. We are excited to be over here and obviously looking forward to the game tomorrow,” said the 26-year-old English player.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during their 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively, on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time Premier League champions, who endured a dismal season by their lofty standards when they ended the season in 15th place with 42 points, are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30. — Bernama