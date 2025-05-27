KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Manchester United Football Club, also known as Man United or the Red Devils, has seen its fan base grow steadily across Malaysia over the years.

The club’s supporters have only increased, not just nationwide, but globally, as passion for the team continues to pass through generations.

In collaboration with Tiger Beer, the club launched ‘The Trafford Den’, Asia’s first Tiger Beer x Manchester United Pop-Up Bar, located in Kuala Lumpur.

Since its opening on May 24, the venue has drawn numerous fans and vloggers, eager to experience this one-of-a-kind space.

Today marked a momentous occasion as Manchester United players, including Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton and club legend Nani (Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha), arrived at the venue.

After a 14-hour journey, Luke Shaw expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome from Malaysians.

Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton and club legend Nani are seen at Asia's first Tiger Beer x Manchester United Pop-Up Bar in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“It’s amazing to see the fans here.

“We’re always far away, but we always feel the support, and we appreciate it.”

Although he didn’t get the chance to try local Malaysian food, Diogo Dalot was impressed by the country’s hospitality.

“It just shows how much they love this club and team.”

Club legend Nani has visited Malaysia before, including iconic sites such as Batu Caves, making this trip a familiar experience for him.

He shared that if he could bring one legendary United player along to explore Malaysia, it would be someone who could entertain him

“I would maybe like to bring Ji-Sung Park,” he said.

Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton and club legend Nani hold a giant Tiger Beer x Manchester United banner at Asia's first Tiger Beer x Manchester United Pop-Up Bar in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Why was The Trafford Den created, and why Malaysia?

Julie Kuan, 38, marketing manager for Heineken overseeing Tiger Beer, explained that the brand aims to strengthen the connection between the club and its supporters.

Man United acknowledges the fans’ devotion, and in return, fans continue to pledge their loyalty.

She described this relationship as a “trinity of football fandom” that comes to life through the partnership.

“That’s why we created this space. It’s not just a bar or pop-up; it’s actually a true homegrown (space) for fans who live and breathe Manchester United.”

In addition, Malaysia was chosen as the launch location for Asia’s first Trafford Den because of its massive and enthusiastic Man United following.

“It’s been a long time since the club visited Malaysia,” Julie added.

“So I think it is perfect for us to host this occasion where it’s going to be very special for the fans to meet the players, the club, and also to be able to witness the football games.”

Manchester United fans pose for a picture at Asia's first Tiger Beer x Manchester United Pop-Up Bar in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Fan reception

Fan responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

Venu, 44, said that the experience today has been wonderful, and the standout moment was definitely getting to see the players in person.

“I’m excited to meet Nani the most, because he is our legend.”

The same goes for Mathan, 43, a fan who has visited Old Trafford, the club’s stadium in England, more than three times.

Moven, 35, shared that he has been a fan for over 20 years and emphasised that no matter how the team performs — whether they win or lose — he will continue to show his support.

“The principle is simple: United, wife and kids.”

Tiger Beer spokesperson Julie Kuan at Asia's first Tiger Beer x Manchester United Pop-Up Bar in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

An experience that will surely happen again

Tiger Beer and Manchester United have maintained a partnership for over five years, ensuring that similar experiences will continue in Malaysia.

“We hope to continue delivering great experiences and bringing fans closer to the club through various types of activations.

“Perhaps not the same activation, but you can expect a lot more noise coming from the partnership,” said Julie.