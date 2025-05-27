KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, lived up to expectations by advancing to the second round of the Singapore Open 2025 Badminton Championships today.

The top seeds of the tournament defeated Ukrainian pair Oleksii Titov-Yevheniia Kantemyr, 21-11, 21-8 in 21 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Awaiting the husband-and-wife pair will be the winner of the match between Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch and China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Wei Ya Xin.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong failed to progress to the second round after losing to sixth seeds from Indonesia, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, 18-21, 16-21 in straight sets.

Earlier, national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei had no trouble clearing the first round of the tournament, while another professional mixed doubles pair, Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien, were eliminated. — Bernama