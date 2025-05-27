KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei got their 2025 Singapore Open Badminton Championships off to a winning start when they eased to a 21-18, 21-15 victory over Americans Presley Smith-Jennie Gai today.

World number four Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who resumed their partnership after a temporary split, needed just 31 minutes to see off the challenge of the world number 42 ranked Americans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Malaysians will take on Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan in the second round.



Meanwhile, another Malaysian mixed doubles pair – Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien – crashed out in the opening round after going down 1-19,19-21, 20-22 to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran.

Two more national pairs – Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie (mixed doubles) and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong (men’s doubles) – will be in action today. — Bernama