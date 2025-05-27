KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — National men’s doubles professional pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are now ranked as world number one based on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking released today.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, having amassed 91,090 points, climbed up one position to take over the top spot from Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (90,411 points) after the Danes failed to defend their title at the recently concluded Malaysia Masters.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin are the first Malaysian men’s doubles pair to be ranked number one in the world since Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong were perched atop the rankings in 2016, thus joining an elite list of former national greats to have achieved the feat, including Razif-Jalani, Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong and Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin clinched the India Open crown in January but their form took a dip and they failed to reach the semi-finals of any of the tournaments they competed in after that.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will be in action in the May 27-June 1 Singapore Open and will begin their campaign against Taiwan’s Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen tomorrow (May 28).

Meanwhile, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik remained in third spot in the world ranking while newly-crowned Malaysia Masters champions Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun moved up one rung to be placed seventh. — Bernama