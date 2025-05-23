KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — It’s a case of third time’s the charm for national men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun as they pulled off a sensational win over compatriots and world number two Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani to check into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2025 here today.

Coming into the clash with a 0-2 head-to-head record, the 2023 edition runners-up flipped the script in front of a home crowd, delivering a sublime performance in the last eight to dispatch their more seasoned opponents 19-21, 21-7, 21-16 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The fifth-seeded Wei Chong–Kai Wun, who lost the opening game, deserve praise for not capitulating but fighting back to outplay the second-seeded Sze Fei–Nur Izzuddin 21-7 to force the decider.

Buoyed by their second-game fightback win, the world number eight Wei Chong–Kai Wun displayed nerves of steel to clinch victory in 44 minutes.

Tomorrow will be their first semi-final appearance after four tournaments since winning the Indonesia Masters 2025 in January.

Kai Wun attributed their come-from-behind win to their never-say-die attitude, especially in the deciding game.

“We never gave up mentally, we just took it one point at a time and never thought about winning,” he told reporters.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Wei Chong said today’s victory has boosted their confidence as they eye a first win over Takuro Hoki–Yugo Kobayashi after two previous defeats to the Japanese pair.

Hoki–Kobayashi, the 2021 world champions, earlier needed 29 minutes to thump China’s third-seeded Liang Wei Keng–Wang Chang 21-10, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Nur Izzuddin admitted that they were not at their best and struggled to cope with Wei Chong–Kai Wun’s tactical adjustments in the second and third games.

Asked about their recent dip in form since winning the India Open 2025 in January, the 27-year-old said they need to regain focus and self-belief to come back stronger. — Bernama