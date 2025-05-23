KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Four of Malaysia’s finest footballers are in the Asean All-Stars squad to face English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United in a friendly at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on Wednesday (May 28).

ShekhinahPR, the official public relations agency for the friendly, said the quartet are Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op, Muhammad Haziq Nadzli and Declan Lambert.

Terengganu FC right-back Muhammad Azam, known for his pace and attacking runs, said he is honoured to represent the country in the friendly.

“Wearing the national colours in this All-Stars side is a proud moment. I aim to give my all and show what Malaysian football can achieve,” he said in a statement issued by ShekhinahPR today.

Penang FC winger Muhammad Adib, meanwhile, expressed excitement about the opportunity to play against a world-class team.

“This is more than just a match; it’s a chance for all of us to demonstrate our skill and heart on the international stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak FC goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq said he is ready to step up to the challenge of facing some of the world’s top attacking players.

“Standing between the posts against a team like Manchester United is a challenge I’ve dreamt of. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to keep our side in the game,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC’s Lambert, who has been a Malaysian international since 2022, will anchor the defence with his experience and leadership.

“I’m honoured to lead this defence alongside my national teammates. Together, we’ll show the spirit of Malaysian football,” he said.

The Asean All-Stars team will be coached by South Korean Kim Sang Sik, who recently led Vietnam to the 2024 Asean Championship title.

The friendly, which is part of Manchester United’s pre-season tour, is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans and highlight the best of Southeast Asian football talent. — Bernama