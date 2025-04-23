PETALING JAYA, April 23 — Of the three national players called up to join the Asean All-Stars for the May 28 friendly against English Premier League giants Manchester United, only Perak FC goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli has been given the green light.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), however, have not released defender Dominic Tan and striker Sergio Aguero as they are required to attend the Harimau Malaya squad’s centralised training camp during that period, in preparation for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group F match against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub said that they have, instead, proposed the names of five other national-level players to the Asean Football Federation (AFF) as alternatives.

“The AFF did ask for three national players prepared to play (against Manchester United) but that is also the time the (Harimau Malaya) team will be preparing (for the Asian Cup Qualifiers). So, only one (name) got the nod.

“We have proposed five other names as alternatives... players who are of international standard and who have represented the national squad before, with one of them being Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee,” he said.

He told reporters this when met at the Malaysian Football League (MFL)-FAM-Amateur Football League (AFL) Raya Open House at the Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today.

Tickets for the Asean All-Stars’ friendly against the Red Devils, to be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, have been selling briskly, with 45,000 snapped up as of last Friday.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time EPL champions are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30.

Meanwhile, Mohd Joehari confirmed that former Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has been appointed as the national team’s technical director.

Mohd Joehari also announced two more appointments for the Harimau Malaya, with former Kuala Lumpur City FC chief executive officer (CEO) Stanley Bernard being made deputy CEO and former Terengganu FC sports director Zul Fadli Rozi being named team coordinator. — Bernama