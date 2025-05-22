KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Ireland badminton team’s singles head coach Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin has confirmed that he has been approached by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to join their ranks.

However, the former Malaysian men’s singles player could not confirm the position offered to him by the national governing body.

“Someone (from BAM) did contact me, but let’s see how things go. I still have a contract (with Ireland) until 2028.

“I need to consider what my goals are. Nhat Nguyen (Ireland’s men’s singles shuttler) is still young. I also need to discuss with my family, as they are all in Ireland, and I have to see what’s best,” he said when met at the Malaysia Masters 2025 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, yesterday.

Iskandar, 33, said he is determined to prove himself as a coach, especially after raising Nguyen’s level of play to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Iskandar, who has been coaching in Ireland since 2022, also hopes to produce players capable of winning medals at future European Badminton Championships.

If he serves out his contract, he wants to help Ireland break the European badminton dominance long held by Denmark, England and France.

“We’ve also started a junior programme, with players training in the morning and evening. I hope with this development programme, we can go further,” he said. — Bernama