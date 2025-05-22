KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Malaysia is guaranteed a spot in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2025, with professional pair and world number two Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani set to face compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in an all-Malaysian quarter-final tomorrow.

In today’s second-round action at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here, the second-seeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin overcame a shaky start before defeating Taiwan’s unseeded duo of Chen Zhi Ray-Lin Yu Chieh 21-19, 21-13 in 30 minutes.

While Nur Izzuddin admitted that they could have performed better, especially in the opening game, against the world number 38 Taiwanese pair, Sze Fei credited the tactical input from their coach and the energy of the home crowd for their strong finish in the second game.

“Tomorrow will be a different match, but I think both pairs will give their best,” Sze Fei said as he looked ahead to their third meeting against Wei Chong–Kai Wun.

Wei Chong–Kai Wun, on the other hand, needed 32 minutes to dispose of Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita 21-17, 21-13.

Kai Wun expressed relief after finally making it to the quarter-finals, having suffered early exits in their last three tournaments — the Orleans Masters, All England and Thailand Open.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s all-Malaysia quarter-final clash, Wei Chong acknowledged the tough task awaiting them and hoped that they would be able to be more consistent, having lost twice to Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, the World Tour Finals 2024 runners-up.

Wei Chong–Kai Wun fell 13-21, 17-21 in the first round of the 2022 German Open and 19-21, 18-21 in the quarter-finals of the 2024 China Open. — Bernama