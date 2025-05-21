SAN ISIDRO (Argentina), May 21 — The Argentine court trying the medical team of late football legend Diego Maradona over his death suspended the trial yesterday for a week over questions about a judge’s impartiality.

The court ordered the suspension after defence lawyers said that the judge’s involvement in a documentary about the case constituted a possible breach of her duty of impartiality, as well as possible influence peddling and even bribery.

Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari said the pause was ordered “to resolve an issue ... of institutional gravity.”

Two defence lawyers asked for the judge, Julieta Makintach, to be recused from the two-month-old trial.

At issue is the alleged use of cameras in the courtroom in violation of a ban on filming the trial.

The prosecutor’s office will investigate whether the rule was broken and what part, if any, Makintach played in the transgression.

Makintach told the court yesterday that she could “understand the concerns of all.”

“But I am convinced of my impartiality,” she said, adding that she would consider recusing herself from the case if there were doubts over the matter.

The presiding judge, Maximiliano Savarino, said the trial would resume on May 27.

‘Dark, lonely’ deathbed

Maradona died on November 25, 2020 at age 60, while recovering at home from brain surgery for a blood clot, after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

He died of heart failure and acute pulmonary oedema two weeks after going under the knife.

He was found dead in bed by his day nurse.

His seven-person medical team is on trial in the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro over the conditions of his convalescence at a private home in the nearby suburb of Tigre.

Prosecutors have described the football icon’s care in his last days as grossly negligent.

The defendants risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of “homicide with possible intent” “ pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

The case so far has focused on the decision by Maradona’s doctors to allow him recuperate at home, with minimal supervision and with minimal medical equipment, instead of in a medical facility.

Testifying in court last week, Maradona’s daughter Gianinna accused her father’s carers of keeping him in “a dark, ugly and lonely” place and said they seemed more interested in money than his welfare.

So far only one of the defendants, Maradona’s psychiatrist, has been called to the stand.

The passing of the star of the 1986 World Cup plunged Argentina into mourning in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people queued to bid farewell to the former Boca Juniors and Napoli striker as his body lay in state at the presidential palace. — AFP