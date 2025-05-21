KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie, were handed a shock early exit in the first round of the Malaysia Masters 2025 after going down to Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here today.

The world number three pair and defending champions failed to assert their dominance, losing 18-21, 19-21 in straight sets in 38 minutes to the Danish world number 20 duo, a disappointing result for 31-year-old Shevon, who admitted that inconsistency plagued their performance.

“Overall, I take this as a valuable lesson. We’re still in the process of regaining rhythm and momentum, and currently experimenting with new tactical approaches that will take time to adapt to on court.

“We tried today, but it didn’t work. Still, I believe this is just the beginning as we aim to showcase a more versatile playing style in future tournaments,” she told reporters after the match.

Shevon said Soon Huat’s recent injury had disrupted their preparations, with the pair undergoing only two weeks of challenging training ahead of the tournament.

“Soon Huat’s condition is improving but we will be more cautious in tournament selection moving forward and limit our schedule to a maximum of three consecutive events,” she said.

Soon Huat, meanwhile, shared that his foot injury has healed significantly, and he is now able to jump and move more freely during matches.

“In mixed doubles, the male player plays a crucial role, so I have to ensure I’m in top physical condition,” he said.

In other mixed doubles action, national pair Too Ming Yap-Lee Yu Shan were also sent packing after losing to Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Nattamon Laisuan, 9-21, 13-21 in just 23 minutes.

However, Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien booked their place in the second round after overcoming another Thai pair, Supak Jomkoh-Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn, 22-20, 21-19.

Tien Ci and Chiew Sien will next face sixth seeds from Thailand, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, who earlier defeated Taiwan’s Chang Ko Chi-Lin Jhih Yun 21-12, 21-13.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles, rising Malaysian pair Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing stunned 2025 Thailand Open runners-up William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer of Denmark, winning 12-21, 21-11, 21-17 to advance to the second round.

The 2024 World Junior Champions acknowledged that stepping into the senior circuit has required them to play at a faster pace, with greater intensity and strategic flexibility.

“We asked for tips from senior player Aaron Chia on how to take on the Danish pair, and we followed that advice. We’ve been learning a lot from our seniors, and I’ll keep giving my best, especially for my family who came all the way from Kelantan to support us,” said Khai Xing.

The young pair will face a tough test in the next round against seventh seeds from Denmark, Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard, who eased past Taiwan’s Ming Che Lu-Tang Kai Wei 21-10, 21-14. — Bernama