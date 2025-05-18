KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah clinched their first title of the season by winning the Thailand Open 2025 (Super 500) in Bangkok earlier today.

In doing so, they also made history — becoming the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to lift the Thailand Open title since the tournament began 41 years ago.

The world No. 4 duo secured a straight-sets victory (21-16, 21-17) over South Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Lee Yeon-woo, who are ranked 105th in the world.

Despite a spirited effort from the Korean pair, Tan-Thinaah — guided by coach Rosman Razak — held their nerve throughout the 57-minute match.

This marks the fourth career title for Tan and Thinaah, and their second at the World Tour Super 500 level.

Their other wins include the Swiss Open (2021), the French Open (2022), and the Hong Kong Open (2024).

Today’s Bangkok triumph earns them US$37,525 (RM161,191), while the runners-up take home US$18,050.

This win also marks Tan-Thinaah’s second final appearance of the year, having finished as runners-up at the Indonesia Masters earlier this season.

With the Malaysia Masters just days away in Bukit Jalil, this result provides a major confidence boost for the national pair, who are also navigating ongoing contract issues involving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).