FULHAM, May 17 — Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claimed unrealistic demands are placed on his side after a nervy 1-0 win over Manchester United pushed the Blues towards Champions League qualification yesterday.

Marc Cucurella headed in the only goal 20 minutes from time to lift Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four.

Victory at Nottingham Forest on the final day of the campaign on May 25 will guarantee at least a top-five finish that will see Chelsea return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Maresca’s men can also end the season with a trophy should they defeat Real Betis in the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion ($1.33 billion) on new signings in three years since an American consortium replaced Roman Abramovich as the club’s owners.

However, the majority of that investment has been splashed on promising young talent and Maresca believes his side should be afforded more patience.

“For me the problem is that in general, people, you the press, you still think that Chelsea is the same Chelsea as years ago. It’s not the same,” said Maresca.

“Tonight (Nicolas) Jackson was suspended, we played with Tyrique (George) and six players from the academy (in the squad).

“Years ago, if (Didier) Drogba was out, Diego Costa was playing or Fernando Torres. This is a completely different Chelsea.

“I can understand that people struggle to see that. But we are in the right direction, hopefully we can bring the club where the club deserves to be.” — AFP