BANGKOK, May 14 — Malaysia's top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan–M Thinaah, cruised into the second round of the Thailand Open 2025 after defeating India’s Rashmi Ganesh–Sania Sikkandar in straight sets today.

The world number five pair needed just 24 minutes to secure a 21–11, 21–5 win in their match at the Nimibutr Stadium, here.

Thinaah said they were excited to be back in Thailand and had not set any specific targets to avoid putting pressure on themselves.

“In the first game, we just wanted to give our best for every point played... it’s a good start today, and we hope to maintain our momentum for the next match,” she told Bernama here today.

Pearly added that the court conditions were favourable, with a slight breeze that was manageable.

“The court conditions are good. Although the wind is one-sided, it is not very strong, which allowed us to control the shuttle well. We will keep giving our best and hope to carry this momentum throughout the tournament,” she said.

Pearly–Thinaah will next face the Indonesian pair of Lanny Tria Mayasari–Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, who earlier defeated Thailand’s Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisun 21–11, 21–14.

Another national women’s doubles pair, Go Pei Kee–Teoh Mei Xing, also advanced to the next round after defeating Taiwan’s Chen Su Yu–Hsieh Yi En 21–15, 18–21, 21–15 in 48 minutes.

Pei Kee–Mei Xing will next take on Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari–Rachel Allessya Rose, who ousted their compatriots Apriyani Rahayu–Febi Setianingrum 24–22, 21–18.

However, fellow women’s doubles players Ong Xin Yee–Carmen Ting failed to advance, losing to the third-seeded Indian pair Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand Pullela 15–21, 13–21 in 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, professional shuttler Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin secured a hard-fought victory against China’s Wang Zheng Xing, winning 21–12, 19–21, 21–18 in 59 minutes.

Aidil now faces a challenging task as he takes on the tournament’s eighth seed, Lu Guang Zu of China, who earlier defeated Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21–15, 14–21, 21–19.

In the mixed doubles, all Malaysian pairs crashed out in the first round with seventh-seeded Hoo Pang Ron–Cheng Su Yin failing to make their mark, losing to Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh–Omnicha Jongsathapornparn 21–15, 18–21, 17–21 in a closely fought match lasting an hour.

World number 56 pair, Yap Roy King–Valeree Siow also bowed out, losing to South Korea’s Ki Dong Ju–Jeong Na Un 18–21, 17–21 in 33 minutes.

In the men’s doubles, Low Han Yee–Ng Eng Cheong exited the tournament after losing to top seeds Fajar Alfian–Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia, 11–21, 17–21 in 32 minutes.

National men's doubles pair of Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong–Kai Wun Tee, Choong Hon Jian–Muhammad Haikal and Wan Arif Wan Junaidi–Yap Roy King will play later this evening.

Also in action this evening are men's singles players Ng Tze Yong, Justin Hoh and sole national representative in women’s singles, Goh Jin Wei. — Bernama