KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Harimau Malaya squad will get a chance to gauge their progress when they square up against world number 72 Cape Verde in two different settings in preparation for their upcoming crucial 2027 Asian Cup Group F qualifying match against Vietnam.

The first match between Malaysia and Cape Verde will be classified as a Tier 1 international friendly at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on May 29.

Their second meeting will see them play behind closed doors in the form of a training match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 3.

“These two matches are part of Harimau Malaya’s preparations ahead of their second Group F match in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam at the National Stadium on June 10,” the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement today.

Malaysia began their Group F campaign with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri in Johor in March while Vietnam started with a bang, trouncing Laos 5-0 on home ground.

The Harimau Malaya, under the guidance of head coach Peter Cklamovski, are currently ranked 131st in the world while Vietnam are ranked 109th.

Meanwhile, FAM said that tickets for the national team’s match against Cape Verde and Vietnam can be purchased online via the www.tickethotline.com.my website from Monday (May 12) from 10 am onwards.

“Tickets can only be purchased online until match day and tickets will not be sold physically at the stadium for both these matches,” the statement added.

For the match against Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, tickets are priced at RM40 while those for children (aged 6-12) will be priced at RM6.

For the match against Vietnam at the National Stadium, the open tickets will cost RM40, grandstand (RM60), premium (RM70) and children aged six to 12 (RM5). — Bernama