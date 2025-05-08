KOTA BARU, May 8 — Football club Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) has stated its commitment to resolve the delayed salaries of its players, some of whom are owed up to four months, before the start of the new season.

Its president, Rozi Muhamad, said that salaries were previously delayed up to seven months, but the management had settled at least three months’ worth since early February.

“We are committed in this issue and have taken steps to resolve it, with four months left to be paid soon to ensure KDN FC can play in the next season of the Malaysia League,” he told reporters after an appreciation dinner for club sponsors and strategic partners here last night, where corporate figure, Datuk Mohd Irwan Rizal Mohd Ali Napiah was appointed as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Rozi also denied that the amount owed to players had reached eight months, pointing out the maximum was seven months and they were trying to settle what was owed.

On planning for the team, he said that the club would have about 70 per cent new players and management to mount a challenge in the next season. — Bernama