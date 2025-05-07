PARIS, May 7 — Alpine’s team principal Oliver Oakes has resigned after less than a year in the job, the French Formula One team announced yesterday.

“The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect,” Alpine said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Briton’s surprise exit comes only nine months since his appointment as successor to Frenchman Bruno Famin.

“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as executive advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes,” the team statement added.

Oakes leaves his role with Alpine ninth of the 10 teams in the constructors’ world championship after six races.

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 constructors’ championship.

“The team will not be making any further comment,” Alpine said.

French driver Pierre Gasly has picked up all the Enstone-based team’s seven points, with Australian Jack Doohan yet to score in his rookie season.

Doohan’s seat has been at risk from Franco Colapinto ever since Alpine signed the Argentine from Williams over the winter.

Doohan replaced Esteban Ocon, who claimed Alpine’s sole win, in Hungary in 2021.

Reports suggest Colapinto will be in place instead of Doohan for the upcoming race in Emilia-Romagna tomorrow.

Oakes’ unexpected departure is the latest chapter in a rocky time for the former Renault team.

He told AFP last November he wanted Alpine to shrug off their problems and be at “the front” of the midfield this season.

He said there were “no silver bullet”.

“I think we ultimately have to produce a better car,” the former racing driver conceded.

Next season Renault are to stop producing F1 engines, with Alpine becoming a customer outfit for the first time since 2015, using engines supplied by Mercedes.

Oakes, the 2005 world karting champion, succeeded Famin in 2024 a month after the appointment of one of F1’s most controversial figures, 74-year-old Briatore.

Among the team’s many investors are golf superstar Rory McIlroy, former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Ryan Reynolds, part owner of Welsh football club Wrexham, promoted to the English Championship last month.

They will all be counting on the grid strugglers emerging from this period of turbulence to fulfil Oakes’ wish of a brighter future. — AFP