KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia’s long-standing quest to break their Sudirman Cup jinx against Japan fell just short once more — but not without a fight.

In a nail-biting Group C finale in Xiamen, China today, the Malaysians surged to a 2-0 lead before falling 2-3 to the Japanese, continuing a losing streak that dates back over a decade.

The day began with a glimmer of hope for Malaysia. Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei set the tone with a confident 21-19, 21-18 victory over Japan’s scratch duo Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Higashino.

That momentum carried through to the men’s singles, where Leong Jun Hao stunned world No. 8 Kodai Naraoka in a thrilling three-game battle, 21-8, 13-21, 21-18.

With the scoreboard reading 2-0, Malaysia looked poised to finally topple their bogey team.

When men’s doubles aces Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik stormed to a dominant first game against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, it seemed the stars were aligning.

But the Japanese pair — mentored by ex-Malaysian star Lee Wan Wah — had other plans.

Rallying back with grit and guile, they edged out Chia-Soh 12-21, 22-20, 23-21 in a 69-minute heart-stopper, swinging the momentum firmly back to Japan.

In the women’s singles, Goh Jin Wei found herself outclassed by the rising Tomoka Miyazaki, who claimed a straight-sets win 21-14, 21-17.

Despite Jin Wei’s spirited defence, the Japanese teen’s superior control and court coverage proved decisive.

It all came down to the women’s doubles.

Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah gave it everything against world No. 2 Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama but couldn’t hold on, losing 18-21, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle that could have gone either way.

Though the loss stung, Malaysia can take heart in the performances that pushed Japan to the brink.

Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals, with Japan topping the group and Malaysia progressing as runners-up.

The draw for the last eight was set to take place later today.