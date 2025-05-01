XIAMEN,May 1 — Hosts and defending Sudirman Cup champions China topped their group with a 4-1 win over Thailand while South Korea did likewise after they defeated Taiwan by the same score at the biennial mixed team competition yesterday.

Hong Kong and Canada were already out of contention for the quarter-finals but both sides ended their campaigns on a high with victories.

China, seeking a record-extending 14th title, and Thailand were already through to the knockout stage but it was the champions who wrapped up Group A with three wins from three.

Wei Yaxin and Feng Yanzhe put China ahead with a 23-21 21-11 win in their mixed doubles match, and they looked in control after Li Shifeng won the men’s singles rubber 21-18 17-21 21-13.

Thailand rallied, and China lost their first match of the competition when women’s world number two Wang Zhiyi was defeated 21-19 13-21 23-21 by Ratchanok Intanon but China sealed the win with victory in the men’s doubles.

South Korea, four-time winners, finished on maximum points in Group B with a 4-1 victory over Taiwan, who were also already through to the quarter-finals.

After taking a 2-0 lead with wins in the mixed doubles and women’s singles rubbers, South Korea were given a scare when Taiwan’s Lin Chun-Yi won the men’s singles, beating Cho Geon-yeop 21-15 21-10.

Taiwan then took the first game in the women’s doubles, before Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee bounced back to defeat Hsieh Pei-shan and Hung En-tzu 17-21 21-12 21-12 to put South Korea 3-0 up.

Hong Kong enjoyed a 5-0 sweep of Algeria in Group A where strong singles performances from Saloni Samirbhai Mehta and former men’s world number six Angus Ng Ka Lon helped Hong Kong to an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In Group B, Canada stormed past Czech Republic 4-1 with mixed doubles pair Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang getting them off to the perfect start with a 23-21 21-18 win over Ondrej Kral and Tereza Svabikova.

Wen Yu Zhang and Brian Yang overcame Petra Maixnerova and Jan Louda, respectively, in their singles matches to give Canada a 3-0 lead. — Reuters