KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysian motorsport star Jazeman Jaafar is set to make an exciting debut in the Super GT series at the Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, from June 26-28.

Jazeman, in a statement today, said that he will be partnering with rising Chinese driver Kerong Li under the Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) banner.

The duo will pilot the formidable Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, marking a significant and thrilling entry for EBM in the highly competitive GT300 class.

“The biggest challenge is understanding the tyres. In Super GT, the tyre regulations are open, so having Michelin onboard gives us a strong package.

“I’ve driven the Aston Martin Vantage before, but not with the updated EVO kit. I’ve been made to understand the aero has seen huge improvements, and we’re ready to take on the challenge at our home race, flying the Malaysian flag high,” he said.

Jazeman, one of Malaysia’s most decorated international racers, boasts an impressive resume that includes campaigns in the FIA (International Automobile Federation) World Endurance Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the GT World Challenge, as well as serving as a Development Driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team.

Super GT returns to Malaysia after a 12-year absence, and the race weekend is expected to attract 162 million broadcast and online viewers worldwide. — Bernama