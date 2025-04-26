KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The absence of professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia due to injury has opened up an opportunity for Justin Hoh to prove his worth for the nation at the 2025 Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China, which begins tomorrow.

Justin, who will join team captain Leong Jun Hao in the men’s singles line-up, is clearly not taking the coaching panel’s trust lightly as he makes his debut in the prestigious tournament, to be held at the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium.

The world number 46 said that he is now fully prepared to ensure Malaysia do not return home empty-handed and are able to clinch a medal at the 2025 edition of the Sudirman Cup.

“This is indeed my first time playing in the Sudirman Cup and I’m very excited to compete. If I am fielded, I will give my best performance.

“I really want to win a medal this time, but as a team we need to work together (to reach the medal target),” he said in an audio clip shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) with the media today.

Justin also expressed hope that Malaysia can begin their campaign on the right footing with a win over France in their Group C match on Monday.

After France, Malaysia will face Australia on Tuesday before concluding their group fixtures against third seeds Japan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles player Carmen Ting, who is partnering Go Pei Kee, also shared her excitement at experiencing her first Sudirman Cup and hopes the entire squad will play without pressure in Xiamen.

Malaysia will also be strengthened by experienced senior players such as world number two pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, 2025 Asian Champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles); and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles).

Other players listed include Goh Jin Wei and K. Letshanaa (women’s singles) as well as Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament, which runs until May 4.

Malaysia’s best achievements in the Sudirman Cup are three semi-final appearances in the 2009, 2021, and 2023 editions. — Bernama