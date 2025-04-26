JOHOR BARU — Nearly 30,000 loyal Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) supporters are expected to flood the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur today from as early as 4pm for the Malaysia Cup final.

According to Sinar Harian, Deputy President of the JDT Football Supporters Club (KPBJDT), Mohd Fadzli Sapie, said the figure was based on sources informing him that ticket sales were approaching that number.

“Supporters departing from the Tan Sri Datuk Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium will fill 15 buses, while the rest will be travelling from their respective districts,” he was quoted as saying.

“This season, KPBJDT has joined forces with other fan clubs including the Boys of Straits (BOS), who have arranged nearly 100 buses. We’ll be meeting with other buses coming from Segamat, Pontian, Kulai, and Ayer Hitam.

“Although ticket sales have been somewhat sluggish this time around, the turnout of fans wanting to watch the Malaysia Cup final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium has been beyond expectations,” he told Sinar Harian when met earlier at the Tan Sri Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium.

Tonight’s clash between JDT and Sri Pahang FC will be a nostalgic affair, marking a rematch of the 2014 final, which saw Pahang lift the trophy on penalties. JDT, meanwhile, are aiming to defend their title after winning the cup consecutively in 2022 and 2023.