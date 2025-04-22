KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2025 sold out in record time, with all public slots snapped up within hours of registration opening at 10am today.

This year marks the 17th edition of Malaysia’s premier marathon, which has consistently drawn strong interest from local and international runners.

Race director Rainer Biemans thanked the community for its continued support and passion for running.

“We are humbled every year by the overwhelming response from the running community and greatly appreciate their enthusiasm,” he said in a statement.

He said the KLSCM continues to be a platform where runners push their limits and aim for personal milestones.

Priority Registration, Run For A Reason (RFAR) entries, and Corporate Challenge slots had opened earlier on April 17.

Organisers said interested runners can still join the RFAR charity initiative or the Corporate Challenge for a chance to race.

Standard Chartered Malaysia will also offer a limited number of complimentary slots to selected Priority Banking clients between April 23 and May 31.

The KLSCM, which will take place on October 4 and 5, is Malaysia’s premier running event drawing over 40,000 runners from more than 70 countries, competing for RM500,000 in prize money.