KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — National badminton double pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik returned home to fanfare and a sweet reward.

The pair received RM20,000 via the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam), according to National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Jefri Ngadirin.

This is despite currently a new incentive structure being developed but according to Jefri this was due to there already being a prior allocation for Asian Championships winners.

As for the new incentive structure, it is still undergoing a two-month review process before it will be presented to the NSC board for final approval.

Chia and Soh defeated China’s Chen Boyang and Liu Yi to end an 18-year title drought at the Asian Championships.

The last time a Malaysian men’s doubles pair had won the title, Choong Tan Fook and Lee Wan Wah won it in 2007.