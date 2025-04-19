KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — National tenpin bowling legend Datuk Shalin Zulkifli has been appointed as the chairman of the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (ADAMAS) Athletes’ Committee to play a role as the voice of athletes in efforts to create a fairer, more integrated and responsible sports environment.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in a statement announced that she will be joined by six other members, namely Mathivani Murugeesan (karate), Johnnathan Wong Guanjie (shooting), Muhammad Hakimi Ismail (athletic), Noor Askuzaiemy Mat Salim (boccia), Abu Samah Borhan (wheelchair tennis) and Boon Wei Ying (badminton - MSDeaf).

The statement also announced that the establishment of the ADAMAS Athletes’ Committee is a strategic step to strengthen athlete participation in anti-doping policy and implementation, in line with the principles of inclusiveness outlined by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“As the agency responsible for enforcing the national anti-doping policy, ADAMAS remains committed to carrying out its role in line with international standards.

“The Play True Day 2025 programme is a platform to reach out to the sports community through inclusive anti-doping education, increased understanding and awareness of the rights and responsibilities as athletes,” the statement said today.

KBS said ADAMAS also called on the entire national sports community to work together to strengthen a culture of clean sports and integrity in order to produce MADANI athletes who are competitive, ethical and free from unhealthy practices.

“This commitment must be implemented collectively, starting with oneself, for the sake of the development of national sports that is sustainable and respected worldwide,” it said. — Bernama