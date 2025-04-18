KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The National Sports Council (NSC) will meet the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) top management to discuss the road map for the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) on April 28.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin said the discussion with the FAM will examine the NFDP assessment report carried out by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) which was received in January.

“On the 28th of this month, we will hold a meeting with the top leadership of FAM to discuss what is the next step on the report submitted by the AFC.

“In the AFC report, we will see the totality of the structure (NFDP), what is the role of the FAM, NSC and the Ministry of Education... If the process is completed, we hope to wait for the next announcement by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh,” he said at a press conference here today.

Last year, the issue of the effectiveness of the NFDP programme was questioned after the country’s Under-16 (U-16) squad failed to qualify for the 2025 U-17 Asian Cup.

The NFDP programme which was launched in 2014 is a programme to improve the quality of the country’s football by training players from the grassroots, level thus being able to produce world-class players who are able to compete at the international level.

On his new job at the helm of NSC since April 4, Jefri said he had held a series of meetings with athletes, national sports associations (NSAs) and stakeholders to seek input, among others, to formulate a new policy for the country’s sports in the future.

He said among the immediate actions taken was the establishment of a committee to implement initiatives that could impact the welfare of athletes as well as scrutiny of NSC facilities.

Jefri hopes to speed up the allocation process to the NSAs, enhance the competence of NSA technical officers and strengthen their role in the implementation of their respective sports programmes.

“Many of our athletes are ageing, so we need to identify new talent and train them as well as expose them at the highest level in future,” he said. — Bernama