LONDON, April 18 — Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training and available for Sunday’s Premier League game at Leicester City after missing their last four games in all competitions through injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

With a 13-point lead at the top, Liverpool could win a record-equalling 20th English title on Sunday if Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town and they win at 19th-placed Leicester.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, hobbled off during last month’s Champions League loss to Paris St Germain with an ankle injury.

“Trent trained with us yesterday and every time he plays with us and trains with us he shows his commitment,” Slot told reporters, saying he might be on the bench.

“He has worked so hard to be back, and the moment he is on the pitch he shows me what a great football player he is and how much he is involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season.”

Following contract extensions for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, fans are now focused on the future of local boy Alexander-Arnold, with speculation he may go to Real Madrid.

“The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, knows he is an incredible full-back, has been an incredible full-back for this football club and let’s see what the future brings,” Slot said.

“Maybe the players don’t know what is being said in the media but we have held on to two of those, so it is already a big summer, so let’s see what the summer brings.”

Asked if he was looking forward to potentially lifting the title on Sunday, Slot said: “I don’t look back or forward a lot ... People tell you to enjoy, but as a manager you think of the game at the weekend and you need to win that and then the next.” — Reuters