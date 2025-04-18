JOHOR BARU, April 18 — Triple Olympic silver medallist Datuk Lee Chong Wei has officially been appointed as Johor Sports Ambassador.

Johor State Sports Council (MSNJ) director Mohd Ekmaluddin Ishak said the appointment of the former world No. 1, who held the top ranking for 349 weeks from 2008 to 2012, was expected to bring a positive impact to the development of young athletes in Johor, in line with the state’s aspiration to foster a world-class sports culture.

“This is a strategic collaboration, and we will identify more sports with high potential based on current trends and Johor’s sports development plan through workshops. More importantly, Chong Wei will not only inspire athletes to become great sportsmen but also better individuals,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the signing ceremony between MSNJ and Chong Wei, which was also attended by Johor State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Meanwhile, Chong Wei, a recipient of the National Sports Icon Award, expressed gratitude for being appointed as Johor Sports Ambassador and said he looked forward to sharing his sporting experiences to help boost the development of Johor’s young athletes.

“I will share my career journey, including the ups and downs I faced as an athlete, how I rose again after falling, how I managed everything, and the lessons I learned from my own sports idols — those are the experiences I intend to pass on,” he said.

He stressed that discipline was the most important element in any field and said it was key to defining one’s success.

Chong Wei also acknowledged the vision of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail in the field of sports, as well as the support of the people of Johor, as reasons for accepting the ambassadorial role.

The 42-year-old was a three-time runner-up at the World Championships (2011, 2013, 2015) and a three-time All England champion (2010, 2011, 2014).

He was also recognised as the National Maal Hijrah Figure in 2016 and was conferred the title of Datuk Wira by the Melaka state government.

Last month, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced the appointment of several sports icons as Johor sports ambassadors, including Chong Wei, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tim Cahill. — Bernama