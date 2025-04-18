MILAN, April 18 — Napoli are hot on Inter Milan’s heels as the Serie A title race heads into a packed Easter weekend with Antonio Conte’s team at rock-bottom Monza on Saturday and ready to pounce.

Three points separate Napoli from reigning champions Inter and a second Scudetto in three seasons is a real possibility with a straightforward run-in and no commitments beyond the league.

Inter are on a high and gunning for the treble after reaching the Champion League semi-finals but have a crammed schedule with the second leg of their Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan coming up after Sunday’s tough fixture at Bologna.

Conte has a great chance to snatch the title from the club he and in-form striker Romelu Lukaku took to the Scudetto in 2021, after beginning the season with the team in complete disarray.

The 55-year-old took charge last summer with Napoli reeling from the worst Serie A title defence in history and the stars of that triumph — Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — looking for a way out.

Conte has moulded Napoli in his image, with Lukaku and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay his stand-out players after arriving from Chelsea and Manchester United in August.

“We’re there, three points behind Inter which was unthinkable (at the start of the season). Our aim was to create a disturbance, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Conte after Monday’s 3-0 win over Empoli.

“Napoli should be thanked for keeping this title race alive.”

Napoli have already swept aside one relegation-threatened team this week and Monza should be even easier pickings with the drop a near certainty for the team owned by the Berlusconi family.

Monza have picked up just five points since the turn of the year and have lost their last three, a dismal run of results which has left Alessandro Nesta’s team 12 points from safety with six matches remaining.

After Easter Napoli face one team in the top half of the table — 10th-placed Torino — while Inter also take on Roma and Lazio in the final weeks of a campaign which could become one of the greatest in their history.

Barcelona stand in Inter’s way of reaching the Champions League final in Munich after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

“I’m lucky enough to have a squad which has more than just great players, they are also great men,” said Inzaghi after the Bayern win.

The short Easter Sunday trip to Bologna could also have an impact on the battle for a top-four finish, with Atalanta at Milan trying to consolidate third place.

Bologna are fifth, two points behind Juventus who sit fourth and complete the Easter fixtures at Parma on Monday. They are four behind Atalanta after losing 2-0 in Bergamo last weekend. — AFP