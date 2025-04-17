LONDON, April 17 — Enzo Maresca insists Chelsea are improving despite an alarming slump in form that has put the Blues at risk of missing out on the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

A disappointing 2-2 draw at home to struggling Ipswich on Sunday meant Chelsea slipped to sixth in the Premier League, with only a place in the top five enough to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Maresca’s team have won just five of their past 16 league games to tumble down the table after a bright start to his reign.

There has been a growing revolt against the Italian’s patient, possession-based style of play among the fans at Stamford Bridge during his first season in charge.

Maresca appeared to suggest supporters influenced the decision of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to play the ball long from a goal kick, which came before Ipswich’s second goal.

Chelsea finished 12th in the 2022/23 campaign and sixth last season, and the manager believes there have been tangible signs of progress.

“I think fans, they have to trust us, they have to trust the team, they have to trust the club, what we are doing now,” he said yesterday, on the eve of the second leg of the club’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final against Legia Warsaw.

“This season we spent almost all our season in the top four. I think it’s a big proof that the team is improving and is doing the right things.

“Now, is it enough? For me, no. Because I would like to fight with this club for titles, for the Premier League, for the Champions League. But at the same time, I think we have to be realistic and see that this team, this season, is improving. It’s there in the numbers.

“Now we are not in the top five, so we are not happy. We are going to try to finish there. But it’s proof that we are doing the right things.”

Maresca could end the season with a trophy, with Chelsea 3-0 up after the first leg of their European tie.

He is expected to make wholesale changes against the Polish side to prioritise Sunday’s trip to local rivals Fulham in the Premier League. — AFP



