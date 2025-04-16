KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have confirmed that national shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei will resume their partnership in the mixed doubles event.

In a Facebook update, BAM said that the decision was made following a request from both players and after extensive discussions between them and the coaching team.

“The duo, who previously achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 3, will now refocus their efforts on the international stage, beginning with the Singapore Open (May 27 – June 1), as they look to reclaim their top form,” BAM said.

On March 28, BAM had announced the decision to split the national mixed doubles pair for upcoming tournaments.

The decision was made at a performance committee meeting, based on the recommendation of the coaching panel, including doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky and mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto.

Previously, speculation of a rift between the pair intensified when Ee Wei deleted all her photos with Tang Jie from her Instagram page after their first-round exit at the 2025 All England Championships. — Bernama