KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong failed to qualify for the women’s 10-metre (m) platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Windsor, Canada.

In the preliminary round early this morning (Malaysian time), she finished 20th with a total score of 235.90 points, thus missing out on a spot among the top 12 divers to advance to the final on Sunday (April 13).

China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi dominated the event to claim the top two spots.

Hongchan, the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics 10m platform gold medallist, amassed 404.15 points to finish top while Chen Yuxi, who partnered Hongchan to clinch the women’s 10m platform synchronised gold in Paris 2024, finished second with 376.45 points. — Bernama