MUNICH, April 9 — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his side “fully believe” in their chances despite yesterday’s 2-1 home loss to Inter Milan in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern were dominant early but fell behind when Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter in the 38th minute.

Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller, subbed on by Kompany with 74 minutes gone, looked to have levelled the match and the tie late on, but Inter scored again on the counter through Davide Frattesi in the 88th minute.

“In the first half, we were very dominant. We had clear chances and should have scored more goals,” Kompany told reporters.

“Inter’s ahead, but we need to win in Milan. Results aren’t always fair, but it’s half-time.

Inter Milan's Argentine forward #10 Lautaro Martinez (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Munich April 8, 2025. — AFP pic

“We were confident and it’s a shame Inter scored this late goal, but we’ll have the chance again in Milan, that’s how we feel. We’re fully believing in our chances in Milan.”

Bayern came into the match missing several injured starters including Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, but Kompany said his side “were not looking for excuses”.

“The result is what it is, but we feel we can go and win in Milan,” the Belgian added.

The loss was Bayern’s first home defeat in 22 Champions League games dating back to 2021.

The German giants are six points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga but face domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, before today’s return leg in Italy. — AFP