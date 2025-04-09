KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, advanced to the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, today.

The tournament’s top seeds beat Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 21-16.

Awaiting the Malaysian duo in the next round are the winners of the match between Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Bangladesh’s Jumar Al-Amin-Moajjam Hossain Ohidul.

Another Malaysian men’s pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, also progressed after defeating Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk Him-Yeung Shing Choi 21-14, 21-12.

They will next face either another Hong Kong pair, Hung Kuei Chun-Lui Chun Wai, or Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han.

Earlier, professional women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei also advanced to the second round after defeating Taiwan’s Sung Shuo Yun 21-16, 21-13 in 41 minutes.

The former world junior champion will meet Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the next round.

Fellow Malaysian professional, women’s singles player Wong Ling Ching, making her debut in the tournament, fell in the first round after losing to Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 17-21, 21-16, 17-21.

National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao was also shown the exit after losing to Taiwan’s Lin Chun Yi 11-21, 19-21. — Bernama